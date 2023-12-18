7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Monday, December 18, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
Today
Scattered rain showers before 1pm, then snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Snow showers. Low around 26. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tuesday
Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
