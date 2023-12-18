Carolyn L. (Ferringer) Stack

Carolyn F Stack, age 89, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2023, after five plus years of residency at Wesbury Retirement Community in Meadville.

She was born on December 31, 1933, in Oil City, to the late Louis Ferringer and Beatrice Ferringer.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her loving husband and Oil City fire chief, James E. Stack, and her sister Joyce Ferringer Hoffman.

Carolyn was a dedicated administrative employee, working for Wolfs Head Oil and Pennzoil from 1968 to 1994. She was known for her friendly demeanor, hard work and commitment throughout her career.

Outside of work, Carolyn had a passion for golfing and was an avid member of Cross Creek and River Ridge golf courses. She participated in the ladies’ leagues at both courses and had a remarkable talent for cross stitching. Carolyn was a member of Grace United Methodist Church where her mother was a long time Sunday school teacher.

Carolyn leaves behind cherished memories with her sons, Louis Stack, and his wife Susan, of Fort Myers FL and Raymond Stack of Ebensburg, PA. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Huey of Oil City, PA and several nieces and nephews, including Mike Huey of Ocean City, MD, Susie Fontanazza of Oil City, PA Greg Hoffman of Evans City, PA and Vicki Hoffman McDonald of Philadelphia PA.

A funeral service will be held in Carolyn’s honor at Reinsel Funeral Home on Bissell Avenue in Oil City, on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The service will conclude with a short Celebration of Life ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Wesbury Foundation’s Benevolent Care Fund in Meadville.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.