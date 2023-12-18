CCEDC Grows in 2023, Adding Tourism Promotion Agency to Economic Develoment

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) experienced growth in its mission and grants during 2023 and accepted new duties of tourism and marketing, in addition to economic development.

(Pictured above: Ron Mattocks of Bull Moose Marketing provided the keynote speech for the 2023 Annual CCEDC Meeting.)

Commissioners designated CCEDC as the Clarion County Tourism Promotion Agency (TPA) and hired Bull Moose Marketing Agency for destination marketing. Hind Karns was named CCEDC Tourism Marketing Director, and Eric Funk is the Community Development Coordinator.

Jarred Heuer, CCEDC Executive Director, offered a review of projects in the 2030 Clarion County plan during the 2023 annual meeting held last Wednesday at the Haskell House in Clarion.

“The Clarion County 2030 initiative developed years ago is essentially anything that we touch, anything that we do as an entity. We look to activate as many corners of the county or as many groups within the county as we can so that we’re not doing things in a vacuum,” Heuer said. “We’re not doing things alone because that’s the nature of our work. (Our work) is to help leverage the county, and the county can leverage us.”

The 2024 slate of CCDC Officers includes President Bill Henry, Vice President Jason Hansford, and Secretary/Treasurer Milissa Bauer.

Clarion County and CCEDC have invested $734,015.00 to date and partnered with elected officials, the private sector, state, and federal government, and the taxpayers to fund 14 projects worth $28 million and a $24.2 million taxpayer gain, according to figures presented at the annual meeting.

Projects in 2023 include Greystar, Kronospan, Broadband, Sligo Bridge, NAP Credits for Clarion Park and New Bethlehem Heritage, 76 Truck Stop and Heritage, and Clarion County Courthouse and HVAC Renovation.

Initiatives identified for 2024 include continued support for CCEDCC and Delta Development budgets, tourism support for the Destination Improvement Initiative, recruiting additional membership for CCEDC membership, Brownfield Redevelopment, Main Street Initiative (for Clarion Borough, East Brady Borough, Knox Borough, New Bethlehem Borough, and Rimersburg Borough), Housing, and Workforce Development.

CCEDC continues to attract public and private support for projects.

Secretary/Treasurer Milissa Bauer explained CCEDC’s success in obtaining grants in 2023.

“We were able to secure, with Delta Development’s help, a Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) Grant, which is where the private sector steps up and says, we’re going to get behind a project, and we’re going to contribute our tax dollars to it,” Bauer said.

“The state matches that contribution 75 percent. We’ve been doing this for several years. It’s Second Avenue Park, and we hit it out of the park this year with $788,000.00. We were awarded the highest amount in the Northwest region. And that’s saying something for our little area.”

“In the process, several new businesses were attracted as they could see the progress made on the project.

“We’re kind of over the infrastructure stage and into the playground,” Bauer continued. “Hopefully, next year, our Pickleball and basketball courts will be ready outside.

“The second item is the courthouse HVAC project, which is not exciting to most people but is a must-have.”

Delta and the County Commissioners have been working on projects for many years. The private investment there from the county is $631,000.00, along with the USDA rural development earmark of $1.9 million. We’re at 44.2 million.

Destination Marketing

Bull Moose Marketing displays the following quote on their website (bullmoosemarketing.com), which explains a lot about their marketing approach.

“People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care,” ~ Theodore Roosevelt.

Based in Meadville, Bull Moose Marketing offers integrated marketing strategies, services, and website development to organizations that recognize the need for marketing to grow but lack the internal resources and know how to do so.

Ron Mattocks is the vice president of client strategy at Bull Moose Marketing Agency based in Meadville for destination marketing.

“Building a destination brand is like baking a cake. It would help if you had the right ingredients, a touch of creativity, and the patience not to eat it while it’s still in the oven…Building a destination brand does take a lot of ingredients. It takes a lot of creativity and time to develop and build that brand together.

“The brand for a destination, that’s the narrative that captures the essence of where you’re at and what you’re trying to take and promote. And it’s not just the narrative.

“Then you have to take and deliver on that promise, as well.

“A good brand message is compelling enough to attract visitors here to the area where they can see themselves having a good time. Your destination county stands out and is appealing. But at its base level, that narrative has to be true. It has to be a promise you’re making to people as you’re fronting and promoting Clarion County.

“And then you must also take and deliver on that promise.”

The “recipe” for developing a brand is included in the chart below.



(Click on the image for a larger version.)

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.