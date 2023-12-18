Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Best Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

Bacon and shrimp make a great team in this super-easy party appetizer!

Ingredients

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup lemon juice



2 tablespoons olive oil3 teaspoons paprika1 teaspoon each of salt, garlic powder, and pepper18 uncooked shrimp (16-20 per pound), peeled and deveined, tails on9 bacon strips, halved lengthwiseOptional: ranch dip and lemon wedges

Directions

1. In a small bowl, combine sugar, lemon juice, oil and seasonings. Pour 1/4 cup marinade into a large shallow dish; add shrimp. Let stand for 15 minutes. Cover and refrigerate the remaining marinade for basting.

2. Preheat broiler. Drain shrimp; discard marinade. Wrap each shrimp with a piece of bacon and secure it with a toothpick.

3. Place on a greased rack of a broiler pan. Broil 4 in. from heat until shrimp turn pink, 3-4 minutes on each side, basting frequently with remaining marinade after turning. If desired, serve with ranch dip and lemon wedges.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the c? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

