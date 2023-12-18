Dr. Vaughn R. Long, of Mercer, passed away on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Nugent’s Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on April 24, 1925, on the family farm in Clarion County to the late George Sydney and Dearle Miller Long.

After graduation from Clarion High School, he attended Penn State University until WWII broke out. At that time, he joined the United States Navy and served in the Medical Corp on Guam.

While there, he aided in setting up the first hospital on Guam. It is still in existence today.

On November 29, 1947, he married Gloria “Helen” Stahlman, his wife for 73 years until her death on November 2, 2021.

Dr. Long was a graduate of the Des Moines Still College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery and did his internship at the Bashline Rossman Hospital in Grove City.

He opened a private practice in Emlenton, and then joined the Mercer Osteopathic Clinic until his retirement in 1990.

Vaughn loved the outdoors. He especially liked working in his yard, golfing, archery and hunting with a muzzleloader.

He was also an avid reader, especially of non-fiction works.

He was an active member of the Mercer United Methodist Church for over sixty years.

He was also a long-time member of the Mercer Optimist Club.

Dr. Long is survived by his two sons, Dr. Brenton V. Long (Patricia) of Clarion, and Douglas R. Long (Vickie) of Sharpsville. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Melissa Long-Noble (Josh) of Masury, OH, Dr. Jennifer Stead (Phillip) of Bedford, NH, Seth Long (Tracy) of Wellsville, PA, Matthew B. Long and his fiancé Sarah Matson of Clarion, Jessica Scardina (Chris) and Brice Long (Alyssa) both of Sharpsville.

He is also survived by his 15 great grandchildren: Charlotte, Hadley and Harrison Stead; Dariann Long, Lydia and Jacob Noble; Kaitlynn and Tristan Long, Garon Quillen, and Wyatt Long; Raymond, Audrey, and Mirna Scardina; Dylan Hershberger and Logan Long.

His brother, Robert R. Long and wife Shirley preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be private with Rev. Brian Keller of Mercer United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be at Knox Union Cemetery, in Knox.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mercer Area Library, 110 E. Venango Street, Mercer, PA 16137.

