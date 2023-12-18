Featured Local Job: Cook

 

Monday, December 18, 2023 @ 12:12 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

Clarion County has an opening for a full-time cook.

POSITION: Cook

Full-Time, 80 hours per pay.

DEPARTMENT: County Prison, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $14.75/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 20 vacation days (exempt allocation), 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

QUALIFICATIONS: Possess a high school diploma or the equivalent, plus ability to read, follow instructions and lift fifty (50) pounds. Must be able to successfully acquire a certificate of training from the Department of Corrections.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To perform cook duties including preparing meals and participating in the preparation of food for the prison following sanitary and infection control policies and procedures. To oversee the care, custody and control of the inmates assigned to kitchen duty.

HOW TO APPLY:

Clarion County Job Application

Completed applications may be delivered to the Clarion County Administrative Building, Floor 2, or scanned and attached to an email with a letter of interest/resume and emailed to:

Clarion County Human Resources: sschettler@co.clarion.pa.us

Or applications can be mailed to:
Clarion County Human Resources
330 Main Street
Clarion, PA 16214
Attn: Human Resources

For questions please call 814-226-4000

VIEW FULL LISTING HERE.


