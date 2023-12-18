Featured Local Job: Program Manager

Clarion County has an opening for a full-time Program Manager.

POSITION: Program Manager

Exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay.

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services

PAY GRADE: $39,520.00 to $49,920.00 annually

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 20 vacation days (exempt allocation), 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s Degree that includes a minimum of 12 college credits in social welfare and 2 years of experience as a Program Specialist; or a bachelor’s degree in social welfare or related field which includes at least 12 credits in social welfare and 4 years of supervisory and/or administrative experience; or a Master’s Degree in social welfare and 3 years of supervisory and/or administrative experience.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

Provide direct oversight to Casework Supervisors in their management of caseworkers within the Intake and On-going units. The position is operationally responsible for workflow within and between the Intake Unit and ongoing casework units. To assist the Children & Youth Director in all facets of operation managing the Children & Youth and providing supervision to the training and quality assurance unit for the Children & Youth Services.

HOW TO APPLY:

Clarion County Job Application

Completed applications may be delivered to the Clarion County Administrative Building, Floor 2, or scanned and attached to an email with a letter of interest/resume and emailed to:

Clarion County Human Resources: sschettler@co.clarion.pa.us

Or applications can be mailed to:

Clarion County Human Resources

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Attn: Human Resources

For questions please call 814-226-4000

VIEW FULL LISTING HERE.

