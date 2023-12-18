Fred P. “Sonny” Buckholtz, 86, of Seneca, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and a dedicated pillar of the local community, passed away peacefully at UPMC Northwest on Saturday afternoon, December 16, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness.

He was born in Pittsburgh on July 25, 1937, to the late Fred William and Anna Irene (Wessel) Buckholtz.

Fred graduated from Cranberry High School in 1956. He then enlisted and served in the United States Army from 1957 through 1959, stationed in Germany.

He was a faithful lifetime member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, part of St. Joseph Parish in Oil City.

Community service was important to Fred, who served 36 years as an elected supervisor for Cranberry Township, served on the Venango County 4-H Fair Board, was active on the Parks and Recreation committee for Cranberry Township for 39 years, and served as the Township’s emergency coordinator.

Fred enjoyed being a scout leader with Boy Scout Troop 111 for 58 years, where he helped over 100 young men earn their Eagle Scout award, including his four sons and grandsons.

Sonny also served on the Cranberry Area School District school board, was active with the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department (and Fire Police) for 28 years, and was a founding member of the Cranberry Area Little League. Sonny and his wife Judy delivered Meals on Wheels together for many years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, trains, jigsaw puzzles, and attending his grandchildren’s activities. He loved the tradition of being together with his family on the stream for the first day of trout. Canadian fishing trips and hunting out west with family and friends were a passion he loved to share.

Fred was employed as an agent with American General Insurance Company. He retired from American General as a staff manager in 1996.

He was married in St. Stephen Church in Oil City on May 30, 1960, to the love of his life, Judy A. (Fasenmyer), and she survives. They celebrated 63 years of marriage together, always winning the “longest married couples” dance at family weddings.

Also surviving are four sons, Michael Buckholtz and his wife Robin of South Carolina, Jeffrey Buckholtz and his wife Julie of Franklin, Douglas Buckholtz and his wife Shelly of State College, and Joseph Buckholtz and his wife Rhonda of Seneca; his grandchildren: Sarah Buckholtz, Jacob Buckholtz and wife Samantha, Benjamin Buckholtz, and wife Jessica, Garrett Buckholtz and wife Penny, Gavin Buckholtz and wife Sarah, Genna Wilson and husband Cody, Ryan Buckholtz, and wife Katie, Darren Buckholtz and wife Jennifer, Kayla Loll and husband Justin, Jessica Buckholtz, and husband Josh Steiner; and eleven great-grandchildren: Weston, Brice, Madison, Adelynn, Abbott, Ayda, Carter, Emileigh, Jack, Jace, and Austyn. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive Fred.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and her husband, Juanita and Robert Perry.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 20, from noon to 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Thursday, December 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Thursday at 1:00 p.m.

The V.E.T.S. Honor Guard will accord military honors at the conclusion of the service. The interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery in Seneca.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 272, Seneca, PA 16346; the Venango County 4-H Fair, 867 Mercer Road, Franklin, PA 16323; or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

To express online condolences to Fred’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

