Golden Eagles Wrestling Drops 25-13 Decision to Michigan State

CLARION, Pa. — The Golden Eagle wrestling team returned to Tippin Gym for their second home dual of the season, but Clarion dropped a 25-13 decision to Michigan State on Saturday night.

Clarion took three of the first four bouts of the dual, but then fell behind the Spartans.

The Golden Eagles seized the momentum early in the match as they took three of the first four matches, taking a 10-5 lead after the 149-pound bout.

Joey Fischer struck the first blow of the night, beating Caleb Weiand by a 12-4 major decision.

Weiand got the first takedown of the match and held a 3-1 lead, but Fischer got that back and then some in the second, taking Weiand to his back for four near-falls points and a 9-3 lead. The junior worked his way to a major decision in the third.

The team got another shot in the arm in the 133-pound bout, with TJ England beating Andrew Hampton by decision. England got a quick takedown in the first period, but the key moment in the match came early in the third period.

Leading by a score of 4-3 but starting in the bottom position, England reversed Hampton and locked up a three-point lead. England clinched the riding time out point and held on for the 7-3 decision win.

Kyle Schickel was the third of the lighter weights to win, breaking a 6-6 third-period tie with Braden Stauffenberg with a double-leg takedown with 19 seconds left

The Spartans took the next two bouts, going ahead 14-10 after Caleb Fish’s win by fall at 165 pounds.

John Worthing got three of those points back, building up an early lead over DJ Shannon and holding on for 12-8 decision win.

Michigan State closed things out in the team match with three straight wins, including two major decisions, to lock up the win.

Michigan State 25, Clarion 13

125 – Joey Fischer (Clarion) over Caleb Weiand (Michigan State) (MD 12-4)

133 – TJ England (Clarion) over Andrew Hampton (Michigan State) (Dec 7-3)

141 – Jordan Hamdan (Michigan State) over Easton Toth (Clarion) (TF 17-2 4:40)

149 – Kyle Schickel (Clarion) over Braden Stauffenberg (Michigan State) (Dec 9-6)

157 – Chase Saldate (Michigan State) over Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (Clarion) (Dec 3-0)

165 – Caleb Fish (Michigan State) over Trevor Elfvin (Clarion) (Fall 4:34)

174 – John Worthing (Clarion) over DJ Shannon (Michigan State) (Dec 12-8)

184 – Layne Malczewski (Michigan State) over Cam Pine (Clarion) (MD 14-5)

197 – Kael Wisler (Michigan State) over Ethan Wiant (Clarion) (MD 16-3)

285 – Josh Terrill (Michigan State) over John Meyers (Clarion) (Dec 4-1)

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.