Local Teen Killed, Two Others Life-Flighted After Crash on Roller Coaster Road

ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was killed, and a passenger was seriously injured, during a one-vehicle crash in Rose Township on Saturday afternoon.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred on Roller Coaster Road in Rose Township, Jefferson County, at 4:13 p.m. on Saturday, December 16.

Police say a 17-year-old male, of Brookville, lost control of a 2006 Honda Civic and subsequently traveled off the righthand side of the roadway.

The vehicle traveled up an embankment, back onto the roadway, and then overturned twice before coming to final rest.

The driver and the front seat passenger—20-year-old Benjamin T. Clowes, of Summerville—were not using a seat belt and were ejected during the crash.

A rear passenger—20-year-old John R. McHenry, of Brookville—was using a seat belt and suffered minor injuries.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

His name was not released.

McHenry and Clowes were both transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by LifeFlight.

Police were assisted on scene by Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, Pine Creek Township Fire Company, Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Jefferson County EMS, and the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.

