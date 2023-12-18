North Clarion’s Lily Homan Strikes for 32 in Wolves Win Over Clarion-Limestone



STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Lily Homan poured in 32 points while Ainsley Hartle added 15 points to help the North Clarion girls basketball team pull away for a 68-44 victory over Clarion-Limestone on Monday evening.

(Pictured above, Lily Homan)

Akeela Greenawalt chipped in with seven points while Kaylee Castner and Brooke Steinman each scored six points.

“The Homan girl is just one of those kids you root for whether she’s on your team or you are playing against her,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “She just plays the game the right way. Heck, she’s what a third-generation player. She’s just a special player for sure.”



Jenna Dunn scored 15 points for C-L (0-6) while Hannah Beggs added 12. Kalyssa Ferguson chipped in with five points and seven rebounds. Samantha Simpson pulled down 10 rebounds for the Lady Lions.

North Clarion led 19-10 after one quarter and 34-20 by halftime.

C-L fought its way back in the third quarter. With North Clarion leading 41-26 with 4:16 to play. C-L used a 10-0 run with Beggs scoring all 10 points to cut the lead down to five at 41-36 with 1:30 to play. However, the Wolves responded with an 8-2 run to close the quarter and push their lead back to 11 at 49-38.

North Clarion continued to pull away with a 19-6 fourth quarter scoring advantage to set the final score.

“We just shot ourselves in the foot too many times tonight,” said Simpson. “I’m still proud of them because they did a lot of good things tonight. We just made some more of those young mistakes that we just need to keep trying to work on to correct.”

