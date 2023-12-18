Occupant Pinned Inside Vehicle After Rollover Crash in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a rollover crash with entrapment in Clarion Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 1:34 p.m. on Sunday, December 17, for a rollover crash at the intersection of Waterson Road and Rehobeth Road, in Strattaville, Clarion Township.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion-based State Police, and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene.

One occupant was pinned and entrapped inside the vehicle, according to the dispatcher.

The dispatcher declined to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 2:39 p.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

