Police: Clarion Man Threatens to Kill The President and White House Staff, Tussles with Borough Police During Arrest

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing multiple charges stemming from an investigation regarding a voicemail that he allegedly left on a relative’s phone in Clarion County threatening to kill the President and The White House staff.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Steven F. Allen, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on November 27, 2023.

Clarion Borough Detective Roger E. Wright was dispatched by the Clarion County Department of Public Safety (CCDPS) on November 27, 2023, around 5:02 p.m., regarding a known man who reported that his relative who lives on East Main Street in Clarion Borough called his phone and left voicemails about blowing up The White House. Detective Wright stated he would proceed to the residence to make contact. He requested assistance from PennWest University Police, according to a criminal complaint received on December 8, 2023.

According to the complaint, Detective Wright arrived on the scene, met with Lt. Marcy Trombetta outside of the building, and briefed her on his conversation with CCDPS. Lt. Trombetta and Detective Wright proceeded to the apartment and knocked on the door. Detective Wright announced “Clarion Police” several times. He could hear a man inside the residence talking, but he did not come to the door. The maintenance personnel came up the stairs and relayed that he knew it would only be a matter of time before police showed up because “he heard the tenant talking about a bomb and Biden.”

Detective Wright then contacted Chief Peck by phone to advise him of the incident. Chief Peck advised he would contact the known man to get the voicemails left by his relative. While Detective Wright was waiting for Chief Peck to call back, a man, later identified as Steven F. Allen, opened the door. He asked what was going on, and Detective Wright told him he was dispatched to his residence because he left voicemails on his relative’s phone threatening to blow up The White House. Allen denied making threats to blow up The White House, and he invited Detective Wright and Lt. Trombetta into his residence to look for bombs. Detective Wright clarified with Allen that he was permitting them to enter his residence, and Allen said “Yes, if you want to,” the complaint states.

Lt. Trombetta and Detective Wright entered the residence that opened directly into the living room which had no furniture. Allen asked to talk to Detective Wright, and he stated Obama held him down and sexually assaulted him. Detective Wright asked Allen if he would go to the hospital, and Allen advised he was not going to the hospital, and if Detective Wright tried to take him there, he was going to sue him. Allen stated police were agents of the government, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Detective Wright asked Allen if he had an ID that he could see, and Allen retrieved his PA ID from his wallet and provided it to him. Detective Wright ran the ID and dispatch advised him that Allen had an active warrant out of Clearfield County. Allen was then taken into custody on this warrant, and Detective Wright advised dispatch to confirm with Clearfield County.

Detective Wright then attempted to escort Allen to the car, the complaint notes.

As they got to the stairs at the top of the third floor, Allen said he was going to throw himself down the steps and then lunged. Detective Wright advised Allen to stop or he would drag them both down the steps, and Allen said, “I don’t (expletive) care” and attempted to pull away again while jumping. Detective Wright got Allen down both flights of stairs, and when they exited the building, Allen again advised that he was going to throw himself down the stairs, and Detective Wright again told Allen to stop. Allen lunged on the steps, and Detective Wright pulled back on his arm. Allen then lunged toward Detective Wright, and as Detective Wright tried to grab him, he pushed his weight back down the steps, causing both of them to fall down the rest of the steps and onto a concrete landing. Detective Wright jumped up and regained control of Allen. Lt. Trombetta called CCDPS and requested additional units, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Allen then refused to get off the ground and complained that his back hurt, and he wanted to be seen by an ambulance. Detective Wright then dispatched an ambulance, and while waiting for the ambulance to arrive, Detective Wright observed pain in his right knee and right ankle. His right pant leg was torn, and he pulled up his pant leg and observed a silver dollar size abrasion on his right knee.

Four PSP units arrived on the scene to assist, and Allen advised he wanted to be off the ground and no longer wanted an ambulance. Allen was placed in the rear of Detective Wright’s patrol unit, the complaint notes.

Detective Wright transported Allen back to the Clarion Borough Police Department, and he was placed in a holding cell.

It was noted in the complaint that the skin on Detective Wright’s left knee was also broken. Officer William Scheckler took photographs of Detective Wright’s knees and his pants.

According to the complaint, Chief Peck then provided Detective Wright with a voicemail that Allen left on his relative’s phone. In the voicemail, Allen stated that The White House came into his house, microchipped him, and (sexually assaulted) him. Allen then stated that the whole White House is falling–he is killing every (expletive) one of them–he doesn’t give a (expletive) no more. He then quoted his address in Clarion, Pa., and finished the phone call by saying, “And (expletive) die Biden.”

Allen was arraigned at 9:10 p.m. on November 27 in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes SBI to Designated Individuals, Felony 1

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Mischief-Tamper W/Property, Summary

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on November 28.

Although a preliminary hearing was scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on December 5, the results of the hearing are not available, as the court documents have not been updated.

