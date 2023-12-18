 

Police Respond to Fender Bender on Route 66

Monday, December 18, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police-Light-BarFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Route 66 on Friday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:14 p.m. on Friday, December 15, on State Route 66, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2019 Ford F550 driven by 52-year-old Shawn D. Rogers, of Clarendon, was sitting stationary in the northbound lane while waiting for another vehicle to navigate a left turn onto Arnold Avenue.

Rogers’ vehicle was then struck in the rear end by a 2014 Ford Fusion operated by 21-year-old Shawn M. McNeil, of Turtlepoint.

The impact caused disabling damage to the Ford Fusion.

Both Rogers and McNeil were using seat belts and were not injured.

According to police, McNeil was charged with a traffic violation.


