Richard Lee “Dick” Jordan, 88, of St. Petersburg, Clarion County, surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home, went home to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, December 16, 2023.

Richard was born near Parker in Hovey Township, Armstrong County, on January 19, 1935.

He was the son of the late Calvin and Mary Hamilton Jordan.

He was a 1953 graduate of St. Petersburg-Richland High School and also Penn Technical Institute in Pittsburgh in 1956.

Dick was of the protestant faith.

Dick is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, Maxine Barlett Jordan, whom he married on December 20, 1957 at the St. Petersburg United Methodist Church by the Rev. Bruce Hankey.

Dick was a U.S. Army veteran, having served 7 years during peace time.

He had been employed by Quaker State Oil Refining Corporation in Emlenton as an electrician and instrument technician for over 41 years.

Dick had served the area as a volunteer EMT for the former A-C Valley Ambulance Service for 13 years, fire chief of the St. Petersburg Fire Co. for several years, St. Petersburgh Borough as council president and mayor, and EMA director/coordinator, as well as a local Boy Scout leader.

Dick was a Western Pennsylvania EMT evaluator and had served as a Pennsylvania state fire warden for the past 60 years. Dick enjoyed woodworking, camping, gardening, and mowing his yard with his John Deere.

In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by a daughter, Cheryl L. McCauley and her husband, Jeffery, of New Bethlehem; two granddaughters, Kristin Klennert and her husband, Benjamin, of Morgantown, WV and Jennifer Miller and her husband, Jason, of Chicora; two great grandsons, Isaac and Elijah Klennert; four great granddaughters, Leah and Sarah Klennert and Aubrey and Brooke Miller; a brother-in-law, two sisters-in-law, and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., St. Petersburg.

The Rev. Dan Myers, a retired Methodist pastor and family friend, will officiate at a private family service. Interment will be in the St. Petersburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Petersburg Cemetery Association, PO Box 225, St. Petersburg, PA 16054 or the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Rd., Clarion, PA 16214.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

