Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Cooper
Monday, December 18, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Cooper!
Cooper is a male Labrador Retriever mix puppy.
He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Cooper is friendly, athletic, and playful.
He was surrendered to the rescue center as his owner lost his home.
For more information on him, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
