 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

SPONSORED: Clarion Ford Has Low Rates and a Great Selection of Inventory

Monday, December 18, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Ford has low rates and a great selection of inventory ready for you this December

The hard-to-find 2024 Mavericks are arriving, and Bronco Sports and a great selection of trucks are continuing to show up on the lot as well.

Great low rates are coming in with 2.9% financing on F-150s, and 1.9% financing on 2023 Ford Escapes, Bronco Sports, Ford Explorers, and the New 2024 Ford Edges.

Check out the new inventory arriving every day at www.clarionford.com/new-inventory/index.htm

facebook f150s (2) (1)

Visit Clarion Ford on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.

The dealership may buy your car even if you don’t buy theirs.

Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”

Clarion Ford 970x90


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.