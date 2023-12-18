Lucinda Couple Buys Business, Back Forty Beer Barn

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Owning a business was always a goal for Kate and Cory Wolbert, and the answer was right in front of them.

The couple recently purchased Matt’s Beer Barn in the Lucinda area and renamed it the “Back 40 Beer Barn.”

Kate (Raybuck) Wolbert was previously the owner of Kate’s Hair Studio in Clarion.

“I started doing hair from home four years ago because I had my third baby, and it was easier to work from home,” Kate said. “Now that he’s in school, my time was freeing up a little bit, and I didn’t really want to do more hair, so we decided to contact the owner of Matt’s Beer Barn, which is located next to where we live.”

The people who started Matt’s Beer Barn previously lived in the Wolbert’s house. Cory, who has a business degree from Clarion University, always said he wanted to start his own business someday. Kate remembered his idea and thought now might be the time.

“We approached the owner and expressed our interest in purchasing the business whenever he was ready to sell,” Kate added.

Kate is listed as the manager of the Beer Barn and was required to quit her job because of the licensing regulations. Cory will continue working with IA Construction and assist with the Beer Barn.

“I love doing hair. I’ve been doing it for 17 years, but legally, I’m not allowed to do hair now that my name is listed as a manager on the license,” Kate explained. “When you’re listed as a manager on a liquor license, that has to be your primary job. They want you to put 100 percent of your focus on the liquor license to ensure safety.”

“My husband’s always trying to make my dreams come true, and I knew that owning the Beer Barn was one of his dreams, and I just wanted to return the favor.”

Other than a change in the business name and a new logo, the Wolberts have no significant changes planned for the operation of the business.

Matt Ochs was the previous business owner, but his brother Dan continues to work for the new owners.

Hours will remain the same for now as the new owners respond to customers’ needs.

“I think we’re just going to maintain the current hours. We haven’t really decided. We’ll probably run it for a year and see, and then we’ll go from there,” Kate said. Black Friday was incredibly busy, and we don’t typically open till 10:00 a.m. on Fridays, but I told my husband we would open early that day and next year.

Back 40 Beer Barn is located at 30836 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235.

Regular hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

