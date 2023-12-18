SPONSORED: Still Searching for the Perfect Holiday Gift?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Purchase a Regen Rx gift card this holiday season as a gift to give or to treat yourself!
Regen Rx, previously known as Spine & Extremities Center specializes in regenerative orthopedic musculoskeletal care and regenerative aesthetics.
Services include:
- Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Injections
- Shockwave Therapy
- High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT)
- Musculoskeletal Class IV Medical Laser
- Radial Pressure Wave Therapy
- Chiropractic
- Spinal Decompression
- Hydrafacial
- SkinPen Microneedling
- Regenerative Facials
- Chemical Peels
- IV Infusions and IM Injections
- At-home vitamin injection kits
- NAD+
- Massage Therapy
They also have medical-grade skincare lines for purchase from ZO® Skin Health, PCA SKIN®, Revision Skincare, and Elta MD for at-home use.
You can purchase gift cards in their office or directly off their website at: Regen Rx (mindbodyonline.com)
To book an appointment download the Regen Rx app or call the office at 814-227-5855 to schedule an appointment!
Available by Appointment:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Apple App Store: Regen RX App
Google Play Store: Regen RX App
More information can be found on their website at www.regenrxhealth.com
