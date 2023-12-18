 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

SPONSORED: Still Searching for the Perfect Holiday Gift?

Monday, December 18, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

IMG_6995 (1) (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Purchase a Regen Rx gift card this holiday season as a gift to give or to treat yourself!

Regen Rx, previously known as Spine & Extremities Center specializes in regenerative orthopedic musculoskeletal care and regenerative aesthetics.

Services include:

  • Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Injections
  • Shockwave Therapy
  • High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT)
  • Musculoskeletal Class IV Medical Laser
  • Radial Pressure Wave Therapy
  • Chiropractic
  • Spinal Decompression
  • Hydrafacial
  • SkinPen Microneedling
  • Regenerative Facials
  • Chemical Peels
  • IV Infusions and IM Injections
  • At-home vitamin injection kits
  • NAD+
  • Massage Therapy

They also have medical-grade skincare lines for purchase from ZO® Skin Health, PCA SKIN®, Revision Skincare, and Elta MD for at-home use.

You can purchase gift cards in their office or directly off their website at: Regen Rx (mindbodyonline.com)

7M1A2276

To book an appointment download the Regen Rx app or call the office at 814-227-5855 to schedule an appointment!

Available by Appointment:

Monday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Apple App Store: Regen RX App

Google Play Store: Regen RX App

More information can be found on their website at www.regenrxhealth.com

Regen Rx


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.