State Police Calls: Driver Airlifted from Scene of DUI Crash; Dog Law Violation

Clarington Woman Cited with Dog Law Violation

Marienville-based State Police responded to an incident involving a loose dog in Barnett Township, Forest County, on Sunday morning.

The incident took place around 8:14 a.m. on Blue Ridge Road, according to Trooper Slonaker.

Upon arrival, Trooper Slonaker encountered a dog standing in the middle of the roadway, showing signs of aggression. The owner of the dog, a 41-year-old Clarington woman, was identified and cited under the Forest County Dog Law for non-animal cruelty.

The woman was charged with failure to confine her dog, a misdemeanor under PA Law.

Driver Airlifted After DUI Crash

An early morning DUI crash involving a 2019 Ram 1500 truck drew the attention of local law enforcement in Porter Township, Jefferson County, according to the Punxsutawney Patrol Unit.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Lost Hill Road and Kelsey Road around 12:56 a.m. The investigating officer, Trooper Burkett, responded to the scene following a report of a vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, troopers found the operator of the vehicle displaying signs of impairment. Due to the severity of the accident, the operator was airlifted from the scene for immediate medical treatment.

The crash investigation remains under investigation.

No further details were released.

