WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County; Up to 5 Inches of Snow Forecasted
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Up to five inches of snow have been predicted.
Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
407 AM EST Mon Dec 18 2023
The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following urgent Winter Weather Message at 4:07 a.m. on Monday, December 18, 2023:
FOR COUNTIES:
Mercer-Venango-Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA-
FOR CITIES:
Including the cities of Hermitage, Tionesta, Punxsutawney, Franklin, Sharon, Brookville, Clarion, Grove City, and Oil City
407 AM EST Mon Dec 18 2023
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. Localized higher amounts are possible, especially across northern portions of Mercer county. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Forest, Jefferson PA, Mercer, Venango, and Clarion Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Please report snow or ice accumulations by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh.
