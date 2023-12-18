 

WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County; Up to 5 Inches of Snow Forecasted

Monday, December 18, 2023 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

PennDOT
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Up to five inches of snow have been predicted. ExploreClarion.com Weather Alerts for the Clarion County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
407 AM EST Mon Dec 18 2023

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following urgent Winter Weather Message at 4:07 a.m. on Monday, December 18, 2023:

FOR COUNTIES:

Mercer-Venango-Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA-

FOR CITIES:

Including the cities of Hermitage, Tionesta, Punxsutawney, Franklin, Sharon, Brookville, Clarion, Grove City, and Oil City
407 AM EST Mon Dec 18 2023

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. Localized higher amounts are possible, especially across northern portions of Mercer county. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Forest, Jefferson PA, Mercer, Venango, and Clarion Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Please report snow or ice accumulations by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh.

Weather Alerts, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

