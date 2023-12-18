William Bigler “Bill” Knox Jr., of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center from complications following a very long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born January 8, 1940, in Franklin, he was the son of the late William Bigler Knox Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Yingling) Knox.

Bill attended Rocky Grove High School until enlisting in the U.S. Navy where he served his country from 1957 to 1961.

He was employed in the maintenance department at the former Joy Manufacturing Company in Franklin from 1963 to 2000.

Bill became a member of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department in June of 1966. During his time, he served in almost every capacity possible within the organization. He served many years as a Captain, Assistant Chief 2, Assistant Chief 1, as well as Chief from 1982 until December 1987.

He also served as Assistant Treasurer, President, Board of Directors, and Chairman of the Board throughout his many years of service within the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

He also served on many outside organizations and associations such as Northwestern Firemen’s Association. He was also very active in the PA State Association of Firefighters as well as a representative to the Law and Legislative Committee.

Serving and helping others was a passion of Bill’s, however, most important to him was spending time with his family, and nothing made him prouder than being a grandpa and great grandpa.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carol L. (Starkey) Knox; three children: Brenda Porter (Bill) of Haughton, LA; William B. Knox, III (Penny) of Canonsburg; and Sherry L. Kleindl (Dave) of Gibsonia; seven grandchildren: Stefanie Rhynard; Dara Bailey; Sean Porter; Madison Davis; Carter Davis; Harlie Knox and Chase Knox; and six great grandchildren: Logan Rhynard; Jade Porter; Knox Bailey; Kole Bailey; Kash Bailey and Hayden Wright.

He is also survived by one brother, Donald Knox and his wife, Cheryl of Franklin; two sisters: Kathy Doutt and her husband, Alan, of Mercer; and Nancy Wimer and her husband, Terry of Franklin, along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Jon Michael “Mike” Knox Sr.; and Robert “Bobby” Knox.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Phil Conklin, officiating.

Bill will take his final ride to his resting place in Franklin Cemetery by way of Engine 1, American LaFrance, fire engine with the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Precious Paws, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323.

Visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information.

