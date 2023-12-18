Wreaths Across America Ceremony Commemorates Fallen Heroes

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — The Wreaths Across America ceremony was held at Clarion Cemetery on Saturday, December 16.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Speakers included American Legion Post #66 Commander Andy Waugman, Dawn Miller, and Central Clarion football coach Larry Wiser.

The following individuals placed wreaths on the graves at Clarion Cemetery:

– Denny Kaiser placed a remembrance wreath for the U.S. Navy;

– Ashlee Preston placed a wreath for the U.S. Army;

– Josh Apel placed a wreath for the U.S. Marine Corps;

– Jared Lampman placed a wreath for the U.S. Air Force;

– Savannah Apel placed a wreath for the U.S. Space Force;

– Dave Hauser placed a wreath for the U.S. Coast Guard;

– Willie Wilson placed a wreath for the U.S. Merchant Marines; and

– David Martini placed a wreath for the 82,000 United States servicemen whose last known status was missing in action or as a prisoner of war.

This marks the fifth year Wreaths Across America has come to Clarion County—thanks in large part to Noreen Shirey.

Shirey is a local volunteer coordinator for the organization Wreaths Across America, whose goal is to lay a wreath at the grave of every American veteran so they are not forgotten.

“Wreaths Across America has really spread throughout the county,” Shirey told exploreClarion.com. “There’s over 50 cemeteries in the county participating now.”

Wreaths Across America was founded in 1992 by Morrill Worcester, the owner of the Worcester Wreath Company in Harrington, Maine.

Though originally the organization sponsored wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery, it has now grown to include about 3,000 cemeteries across the nation.

Shirey got involved when she sponsored a wreath at the Arlington Cemetery through a fundraiser with Wreaths Across America at her son’s school in Clarion.

“One year I decided to look it up and see what was closest to Clarion,” Shirey said, finding a small cemetery in Tionesta with six veterans was the closest local Wreaths Across America group.

“As soon as I did, I decided I wanted to bring it here to Clarion.”

When Shirey started five years ago, she started with 1,050 wreaths at the Clarion Cemetery on Second Avenue. She now estimates they are doing 2,010.

Last year, Shirey counted a total of 3,500 wreaths that came to Clarion County.

Shirey had to take a moment to reflect on how much the local program has grown.

“I wanted an opportunity and a way to thank our veterans,” she said. “It’s great to be able to get kids involved and to be teaching the next generation. That’s the mission statement: Remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation.”

“We need to get our kids involved, so they understand the sacrifices our veterans have made for our freedoms,” Shirey expressed.

