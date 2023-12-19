Police: Local Man Caught Twice Selling Crystal Meth to Confidential Informant

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly selling crystal methamphetamine twice to a confidential informant in Knox Borough.

Court documents show Clarion County Chief Detective William H. Peck, of CNET, filed criminal charges against 53-year-old Travis Lee Berlin, of Knox, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

The charges stem from two controlled drug purchases of methamphetamine from Travis Berlin, at his residence in the 6200 block of State Route 208 in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

According to a newly-released criminal complaint filed on November 30, CNET made a controlled drug purchase of two “eight balls” of crystal methamphetamine from Travis Berlin for $150.00 each, totaling $300.00, on December 19, 2022.

CNET made the purchase using a confidential informant (C.I.) with the transaction occurring at Berlin’s residence, the complaint states.

The C.I. stated that he/she arrived in the driveway of Berlin’s residence around 1:19 p.m. on December 19, 2022, and entered. Berlin then provided two baggies of crystal meth for $300.00 to the C.I., the complaint indicates.

On March 3, 2023, the Erie Regional Lab reported the contents contained 6.89 grams of methamphetamine, the complaint notes.

On March 9, 2023, CNET made an additional controlled drug purchase of crystal methamphetamine (two eight balls) from Berlin in exchange for $110.00 each, totaling $220.00, according to a separate complaint filed on December 6, 2023.

The C.I. reported that he/she again pulled into Berlin’s driveway around 7:23 p.m. on March 9 and entered the residence. The C.I. met with Berlin, who provided two baggies of crystal meth for $220.00 in cash, the complaint states.

On May 1, a lab report from Erie Regional Lab indicated the contents contained 7.36 grams of methamphetamine, police say.

Berlin was arraigned in front of Judge Heeter at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, on the following charges:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

Int Poss Contr Subst By Per Not Reg, Misdemeanor (two counts)

Use/Poss Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)

Unable to post $40,000.00 monetary bail for both incidents, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for January 9, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.