7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area

Today
Snow showers, mainly before 10am. High near 32. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Friday Night
A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Christmas Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

7-Day Weather Forecast
