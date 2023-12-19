The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today Snow showers, mainly before 10am. High near 32. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Christmas Day Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.