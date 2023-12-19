Betty C. Adams (Stitt)

Betty Adams, 81, of Rimersburg, passed away December 17, 2023, at Harmony Circle located in McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Born February 27, 1942, in Rimer Hill, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of Alonzo and Hazel (Buzzard) Stitt.

Betty was a graduate of Redbank High School and married her lifelong love Richard (Dick) Adams on February 24, 1961.

Richard preceded Betty in death in December 2021.

Betty was a member of the Rimersburg United Methodist Church and served as a church secretary, a member of the United Methodist Women, and the church’s quilting, Secret Sister, and Red Hat organizations.

Betty was a talented seamstress and baker. She enjoyed baking pies for church functions and family get-togethers. She also enjoyed sewing and embroidering. Betty made many quilts, blankets, quillows, and garments for her appreciative grandchildren and family over the years.

Betty enjoyed spending time outdoors. She was most happy tending her flowers, or camping and fishing alongside her husband Dick and their grandchildren.

Betty’s memory will be cherished by her sister, Bernice Cochran (Dick) of Widnoon; her two sons, Douglas Adams (Leah), of Sligo; and Greg Adams (Deb), of Honesdale; a daughter, Sherri Verbeke (David), of Harleysville; eight grandchildren, Cameron Adams (Courtney), Bethany Cadez (Jake), Taylor Adams, Owen Adams, Austin Adams, Maddie Verna (Jason), Quinn Verbeke and Abbie Verbeke; and five great-grandchildren, Sidney, Hunter and Harper Adams, Brooks Cadez, and Hannah Verna.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her brother, Roland Stitt.

Funeral services were held privately followed by burial in Rimersburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s honor to Faith Fellowship Church of Rimersburg, 299 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA 19438 (former First United Methodist Church of Rimersburg).

Arrangements were handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send online condolences to Betty’s family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

