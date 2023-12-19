BREAKING NEWS: Parker Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials



ERIE, Pa. – A resident of Parker, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 11 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Thomas Robert Hawk, 42, was convicted of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children and violating the prior conditions of his federal supervised release that he had been serving for a previous conviction for receiving child sexual abuse material, United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced today.

United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence.

According to information presented to the court, from August 2021 to May 2022, Hawk possessed and accessed with intent to view visual images and videos in individual digital files depicting prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Olshan commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Probation for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Hawk.

