Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chestnut Dressing

Italian seasoning and chestnuts add flavor and texture!

Ingredients

4 celery ribs, chopped

1 large onion, chopped



1-1/2 cups butter, cubed3 cups chestnuts, shelled and coarsely chopped3 tablespoons Italian seasoning10 slices Italian bread (3/4 inch thick), cubed

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet, saute celery and onion in butter over medium-high heat until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Add chestnuts and Italian seasoning. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes. Add bread cubes and stir to coat.

2. Transfer to an ungreased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake, uncovered, until golden brown, 20-25 minutes.

