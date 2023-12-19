 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chestnut Dressing

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Italian seasoning and chestnuts add flavor and texture!

Ingredients

4 celery ribs, chopped
1 large onion, chopped

1-1/2 cups butter, cubed
3 cups chestnuts, shelled and coarsely chopped
3 tablespoons Italian seasoning
10 slices Italian bread (3/4 inch thick), cubed

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet, saute celery and onion in butter over medium-high heat until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Add chestnuts and Italian seasoning. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes. Add bread cubes and stir to coat.

2. Transfer to an ungreased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake, uncovered, until golden brown, 20-25 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


