Clarion County Recognizes Retirees

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – County Commissioner C. Edward Heasley, Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer, District Judge Duane Quinn, and County Auditor Pam Zahoran were honored at a County Retirement Party last Wednesday afternoon.

(Pictured above: Greg Mortimer, Pam Zahoran, and Ed Heasley. Missing from the photo is Clarion County District Judge Duane Quinn who is also a 2023 retiree.)

Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley is retiring after serving eight years in the post. Major accomplishments include developing a financially conservative budget, eliminating debt, and improving the 9-1-1 communication network. Heasley was also a long-term employee of the office of the Pennsylvania Auditor General before being elected as Clarion County Commissioner.

Greg Mortimer has served the county for 45 years as Register and Recorder. Before being elected, Mortimer was a Rimersburg businessman with a well-known clothing store and a community leader.

District Judge Duane Quinn retired after 20 years of service to the courts. Quinn was an area teacher before his election and continued as a musician performing in local bands.

Pam Zahoran was a county auditor in office for eight years. She was also the Director of the Clarion County United Way and a community leader in various other board positions, such as the Clarion-Jefferson Community Action.

Ed Heasley offered the following comments during the ceremony:

“As my time serving Clarion County ends, I am thankful for the loyal, dedicated employees that are the backbone of a county’s operation. I would also like to thank the electors for trusting me by allowing me to serve as one of the county commissioners.

“I also would like to have individuals remember, especially the government leaders. You cannot have quality organization and leadership at the bottom or in the middle of a governmental administrative ladder if you don’t have the same at the top, and that’s a commissioner’s job.”

