Drunk Driver Crashes in Forest County, Flees Scene

HICKORY TWP, Pa. – A drunk driver who fled the scene of a crash was later located and cited for multiple violations, according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville.

The incident occurred on December 18, 2023, on Route 62, 362 feet south of Church Hill Rd in Hickory Township. The driver had lost control of his southbound 2008 Kia Spectra, failed to make a left-hand turn, and ended up in a ditch off the northbound lane.

PSP Marienville Trooper Gerg, who arrived at the scene, noted that the vehicle had minor front-end damage and was stuck in a ditch with the rear tires approximately 6 inches off the ground. The rear end of the vehicle was hanging over the berm and level with the white line, causing minor damage to a nearby front yard.

A local resident arrived home from work at around 10 p.m. and saw the vehicle in the ditch in front of his residence. He did not see anyone return for the vehicle.

The driver was later located at his residence, where troopers noted a strong odor of alcohol. The driver admitted to drinking prior to the crash and said he had consumed more alcohol after arriving home. He also stated that he had been wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Charges are pending.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.