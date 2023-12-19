Ethan R. Johnson, 24, of Titusville, passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Ethan was born on July 11, 1999, in Titusville to Jason Johnson and Katie Allen.

He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 2017, and Venango Co. Vo-Tech with a degree in CNC Machining.

Ethan worked as a machinist at Grand Valley Manufacturing and had previously worked at RTI in Titusville.

He was loving and caring person who would do anything to put a smile on everyone’s face. He was an avid hunter who loved the outdoors and cherished his time spent with his family and friends.

Ethan is survived by his father, Jason Johnson and wife Amanda of Titusville; his mother Katie Allen of Titusville; his fiancé Christy McCann of Titusville and her daughter Emma; his siblings, Devon, Cameron, Braden, Iziah, Abel, and Madalynn; his paternal grandparents, David Johnson, Sr. of Grand Valley, and Penny Hulings of Tidioute; maternal grandparents, Janice Allen of Pleasantville, and Charles Allen Jr. of Titusville; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

Visitation will be held at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. on Wednesday, December 20, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Tim Harger, officiating.

Immediately following the service, a dinner will be held at the Pleasantville Vol. Fire Dept. everyone is encouraged to bring a dish to share.

Interment will be at Triumph Swedish Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354, or on Ethan’s tribute page at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com and clicking the red donate button.

