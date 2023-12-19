Forest County Sheriff’s Office, Area First Responders Give 63 Children a ‘Magical Day’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Sheriff’s office hosted the 11th annual “Shop with a Cop” program on Sunday with the help of numerous area first responders.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

Local families experiencing economic hardships can’t always provide their children with their own celebration of Christmas. The “Shop with a Cop” program joins these underprivileged children with local law enforcement, providing the children with money to shop for Christmas presents like clothing and toys for themselves.

The children were picked up at a designated location and transported to Walmart for their shopping experience. The children were each given a $100.00 allowance for shopping. The group met for dinner at McDonald’s before returning them back to the designated location.

The program is a non-profit charitable endeavor that is sponsored by the Forest County Sheriff’s office.

Each year, it is organized by Forest County Sheriff’s Clerk Cheri L. Switzer, who said the event is a great way for children to experience a friendly and positive interaction with first responders.

“We say ‘Shop With A Cop,’ but it is heroes of all kinds,” Switzer told exploreClarion.com. “Basically, a uniformed someone. Kids are scared of people in uniform because of family history or just because of not having experience with them. We welcome uniforms of all kinds to help.”

The families of each of these children also received a gift certificate to the Tionesta Farm Fresh grocery store for their holiday meal.

“Our economy’s not that great right now, and families are struggling to provide everyday needs, let alone Christmas presents,” Switzer added. “We’re providing everyday things, not just Christmas things. I think that it’s important for families that a lot of them got boots and coats for winter.”

The sheriff’s office was accompanied by over 30 additional first responders to help the children shop.

The following agencies participated:

Marienville- and Clarion-based State Police;

PennWest University Clarion Police;

State Parole;

Forest County Probation;

Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department;

Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance;

Knox Borough Police Department;

Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department;

Clarion Borough Police Department;

Pride MC Correction Employee Motorcycle Club;

Warren County Probation;

Emlenton Borough Police Department; and

DCNR Rangers.

Others taking part on Sunday were Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller, the Forest County Treasurer’s office, and Forest County Commissioner Pat Kline, who wore his United States Army uniform.

Kline, who will be sworn in as commissioner in January, served in the Army Reserves from 1986 to 1997, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant.

This year, the program was able to help 63 kids from 47 families.

“(The kids) are always so excited,” Switzer noted. “They’re excited to see police officers, they’re excited to go shopping, and they’re excited to pick things out for themselves. Parents find it easier to go to the store while (the kids) are at school and do the shopping they need to do for kids’ clothes and things like that. But, they actually get to shop for themselves and pick things out that they like.”

Switzer said it is easy for the children to get swept up in the magic of the event.

“I can’t even describe the feeling as an adult to be there with all the kids,” she said. “I don’t actually get to shop with the kids because I’m busy running around, but just the excitement in the air, it’s a magical time. It’s a magical day.”

If you are interested in donating to the program, please send your monetary donation in the form of a check or money order payable to Forest County Sheriff’s Office/Special Programs, 526 Elm Street, Box #9, Tionesta, PA 16353. Please make the notation of “Shop with a Cop” in the memo line.

