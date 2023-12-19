Janet C. Gramley, passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Janet had lived in Hollywood, Florida, most of her adult life and recently moved back to Pennsylvania due to her declining health.

Born August 28, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Robert A and Jean Catherine (Paisley) Gramley.

Janet was a 1969 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. She enjoyed scuba diving and horseback riding.

She retired from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice. She also held her realtor’s license.



She is survived by brothers Dennis Gramley (Diane) of Franklin; Robert Braden of Duquesne; Sidney Gramley (Joyce) of Franklin; and by a sister, Sally Knepp of Independence, OR; in addition to ten nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, John W.; an infant brother, Daryl L.; and by a half-sister, Charlene E. Gramley.

There will be a graveside service at her final resting place in the Franklin Cemetery at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

