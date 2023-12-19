Local Woman Loses Nearly $1700 in Online Dog Scam

KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A 69-year-old woman from Karns City fell victim to a theft-by-deception scam, according to a report from the PSP Butler Patrol Unit.

The incident occurred on December 5, 2023, as reported by Trooper Gueck. The victim was contacted over Facebook by an individual offering to sell a dog. After transferring $1,695 to the supposed seller, the victim did not receive the promised animal.

This case is an example of common internet scams, wherein criminals exploit the trust of their victims for personal gain. The authorities have warned the public to be wary of such scams and to verify the credibility of sellers before making payments online.

Trooper Gueck said the case remains under investigation.

