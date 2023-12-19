Mary Catherine (Aaron) Reinsel, 92, of Mayport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at her home.

She was born on August 15, 1931 in Crates; daughter of the late Lester and Olive Clinger Aaron.

Mary was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She was a graduate of Clarion Limestone High School.

Mary married Nicholas F. Reinsel on June 19, 1952, who preceded her in death on November 5, 1996.

She was a homemaker and loved helping on the family dairy farm.

Mary was a member of the Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates.

She enjoyed sewing and quilting. Mary was also very active in 4H and made the banners for the Clarion County 4H auctions for many years.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Lucas of Mayport, James Reinsel of Mayport, Diana Olson and her husband, Mark, of Montana, Caroline Lecrone of Mayport, Catherine Kline and her husband, Todd, of Knox, and Robert Reinsel and his wife, Valerie, of North Dakota and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her son- in-law, David Lucas; three grandsons, Donald Lucas, Jonathan Lucas, and Jason Lucas; her brothers, William Aaron, Richard Aaron, and Thomas Aaron; her sister, Patrica Switzer; and an infant sister.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 21, at the Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Samuel Bungo presiding.

Interment will take place at the Saint Nicholas Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

