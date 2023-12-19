Quinton Paul Perry, 17, of Brookville, passed away tragically as a result of a car accident on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

He was born on June 4, 2006, to David Rollin (Tricia) Perry Jr. and Jennifer Marie (Andrew) Mauk in Indiana, PA.

He was an attending senior at Brookville Area Jr/Sr High School.

Quinton had received acceptance to Universal Technical Institute in Exton, PA, to pursue his passion for auto mechanics and all things machinery.

He was currently working for Pizza Hut while he finished high school.

Quinton had a strong belief in God and was very proud of his faith, he was a member of the Indiana Seventh-day Adventist Church and member of the Brookville First Church of God.

Quinton approached life with an undeniable positivity, extending kindness and love to all who crossed his path. He had an energetic spirit and was able to turn any situation into an enjoyable and often fun experience.

Quinton excelled in life and relationships in part due to his unwillingness to let others bring him down, he was never angry and faced every problem with a smile and “can-do” attitude. He didn’t do anything halfway and was an extremely active student who was a member of the track and field team, as well as the robotics club and was a previous member of the marching band.

He was unbelievably smart, with an affinity for computers and all thing tech.

Quinton touched the hearts of the many people he invited into his life, even those he didn’t get a chance to call a “friend” knew of his kind heart and positive way of living.

He will be dearly missed by many friends, classmates, coworkers, neighbors, and family members.

In addition to his parents and step parents, Quinton is survived by five siblings; Conner Perry; Avery Motter; Jacob Niehenke; Matthew Niehenke; Danni Leamer; his grandparents; David Perry Sr.; Sherry Kaib; Scott (Lori) Darr; Mary (Terry) Mauk; Kim (Ted) Ondrizek; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Quinton was preceded in passing by his grandfather; Kenneth Kaib.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, December 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chateau d’Argy, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, December 23, at the Brookville Church of God, 201 Freedom Lane, Brookville, PA 15825, beginning at 11:00 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Sam Wilson.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Indiana Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1496 Indian Springs Road, Indiana, PA 15701, to the Brookville Church of God, or the ALS Association by visiting www.als.org/donate.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

