Robert T. Troup, 83, of Mayport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital.

He was born on February 1, 1940, the son of the late Robert R. and Ethel Marie (Brown) Troup.

He was married on October 17, 1959, to Phyllis J. (Bonetti) Troup, his beloved wife of 64 years.

He is also survived by four children, Judy Shaffer and her husband, Vern, of Mayport, Mike Troup and his wife, Melody, of New Bethlehem, Tim Troup and his wife, Jess, of Fairmount City, and Carey Troup and his wife, Brenda, of New Bethlehem, seven grandchildren, Dustin (Kate) Shaffer, Craig (Kaitlin) Shaffer, Brock (Jayme) Shaffer, Tasha (Matt) Snedden, Tessa Troup, Kayla Troup, and Kenna Troup, 14 great grandchildren, Emma, Blake, Ben, Ansley, Judah, Annie, Cora, Cade, Myka, Hadley, Aleena, Cyrus, Maggie, and Noa, one sister, Nancy Bonanno of Seminole, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob answered to many names, but his favorites were Dad and Poppy.

He had an amazing gift and love of woodwork, leaving his family and friends with beautiful and meaningful gifts to treasure for years to come.

If you couldn’t find him in his woodshop, garage, or garden, he was camping in the Buckaloons, hunting, fishing with the family, or on a yearly train trip with Phyllis.

Bob retired from Crawford Furniture. He was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem and Knights of Columbus.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Wagner and two brothers, Richard and William Troup.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 20, at the St Charles Catholic Church. A Requiem Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Father Sam Bungo, parish priest, serving as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made to St. Charles Parish, 201 Washington St., New Bethlehem, Pa. 16242.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Lencer, Dr. Simpson, and the nursing staff at Clarion Hospital for their boundless care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

The Alcorn Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.