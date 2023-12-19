Basketball Teams at Penn State DuBois Playing Final Games Before Semester Break
DUBOIS, Pa. — As the fall semester approaches its end, games on the hardwood are heating up for both the Nittany Lions and Lady Lions basketball teams at Penn State DuBois.
(Pictures above: Penn State DuBois senior guard Jaiquil Johnson makes his drive toward the hoop for a layup during a recent game. Credit: Penn State.)
While both teams will have a break coming soon around the holidays, each team has one more contest to play before that break comes.
After a congested couple of weeks that saw games come at them rapid fire, the women’s team at Penn State DuBois returned home to the PAW Center for a weekend doubleheader, with both games being key matchups in the PSUAC.
On Friday, the Lady Lions played host to Penn State Schuylkill at the PAW Center. In a hard-fought matchup, Schuylkill claimed a 59-50 victory. Schuylkill’s Jasmine Wright led the charge with an impressive performance, tallying 18 points alongside a commanding nine rebounds, contributing significantly to her team’s success. Katelynn Himes and Serena Jones added crucial points, notching 10 and 12 points respectively.
DuBois displayed resilience throughout the game. Natalie Bowser dominated the boards, securing an impressive 14 rebounds and contributing 17 points to her team’s effort. Despite Rebecca Martin’s 12-point contribution, the Lady Lions faced challenges breaking through Schuylkill’s defense. Penn State DuBois fought valiantly, with moments of strong defensive play and offensive surges, showing positive progress despite the game outcome.
The Lady Lions didn’t have time to dwell on the loss, as Saturday saw Penn State Hazelton make the trip to DuBois for an afternoon contest. In a gripping showdown, DuBois secured a thrilling 49-45 win against Hazleton at the PAW Center. The game was an intense battle from the tip-off, with the Lady Lions maintaining a consistent edge throughout. Despite a late surge from Hazleton in the fourth quarter, DuBois held firm to clinch the victory.
Bowser led the charge for DuBois with an impressive performance, dominating the boards with a staggering 16 rebounds while contributing 13 crucial points. Martin’s sharp shooting from beyond the arc, sinking four three-pointers, bolstered DuBois’ offense with a total of 14 points. The Lady Lions’ defensive prowess was evident as they capitalized on turnovers, amassing 22 points off Hazleton’s miscues. Frances Milliron orchestrated the team’s playmaking efforts, tallying eight points, seven assists, and three steals in a commanding display.
The atmosphere was electric as both teams fought tooth and nail for every possession, drawing cheers from the passionate crowd. With this hard-fought win, The Lady Lions continue to showcase their resilience and determination as they progress through the season.
For the men’s team, they also began the weekend by hosting Penn State Schuylkill on Friday evening. In a thrilling encounter, the Nittany Lions faced a tough challenge against Schuylkill, ultimately falling short in a high-scoring affair, 112-101 in overtime.
DuBois showcased an impressive offensive display, with Jaiquil Johnson leading the charge, delivering a stellar performance with 28 points and a dominant presence on the boards, collecting nine rebounds. Kaleb Pryor also stood out with 27 points, backed by an exceptional 12 assists, demonstrating his dual-threat on offense.
However, despite their offensive prowess, Penn State DuBois couldn’t stave off the relentless attack from Penn State Schuylkill. The visiting team, led by Jahmir Tyrell’s outstanding 36-point performance and Antwuan Byrd’s all-around contribution of 14 points and six rebounds, proved to be formidable opponents throughout the game.
Both teams engaged in a fierce battle, matching each other shot for shot. The game remained intensely competitive, with neither side willing to concede until the final buzzer. Despite a valiant effort from the Nittany Lions, the overtime period favored Schuylkill, allowing them to clinch the victory. While the outcome wasn’t in favor of DuBois, their resilience and strong offensive showing against a formidable opponent underscore their potential for success in future matchups.
Penn State DuBois returned to the hardwood the next day when they hosted Penn State Hazelton. In a fiercely contested matchup at home, Penn State DuBois battled valiantly but ultimately succumbed to Penn State Hazleton with a final score of 79-73. The game showcased intense action and back-and-forth play, leaving the crowd at the edge of their seats throughout.
The Nittany Lions displayed unwavering determination, with standout performances from several key players. Jordin Sommers led the charge, notching an impressive 15 points alongside six pivotal steals, contributing significantly to the team’s defensive efforts. Despite a resilient offensive performance from Beau Verdill, who poured in 24 points and secured an impressive 10 rebounds, DuBois faced a persistent Hazleton team that proved difficult to contain.
Pryor showcased his playmaking abilities with a double-double, tallying 12 points and an outstanding 13 assists, demonstrating his instrumental role in orchestrating the team’s offense. Despite a strong second-half surge where DuBois shot 47% from the field, Hazleton’s consistency and resilience in the latter half proved decisive, as they capitalized on opportunities and secured the victory. Though the scoreboard didn’t tip in their favor, Penn State DuBois exhibited resilience, determination, and promising performances, setting the stage for continued competitiveness as the season progresses.
For complete athletic schedules visit the Penn State DuBois athletic website.
