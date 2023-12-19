SPONSORED: Desperate Dudes & Last Minute Ladies Event Set for Thursday at F.L. Crooks & Co.
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A special event is happening at F.L. Crooks on Thursday, December 21…Stop in for the Desperate Dudes & Last Minute Ladies Shopping event!
You don’t want to miss this SPECIAL EVENT from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 21st!
- DESPERATE DUDES & LAST MINUTE LADIES
- AMAZING DEALS
- SANTA ARRIVES AT MECHANISTIC BREWING
- RECEIVE A FREE MECHANISTIC VOUCHER
- FAMOUS “CHOCOLATE FOUNTAIN RETURNS”
HERE ARE SOME OF THE AWESOME DEALS!
- Men’s Flannel Shirts—$19.99–reg 48.00
- Men’s Group of Patagonia/The North Face–50% OFF
- Women’s–FREE Pandora Christmas Ornament with charm ($100 Value) with the purchase of $125 of Pandora Jewelry! while supplies last.
- Women’s Olukai Slippers–50% OFF
- Men’s & Women’s North Face Hoodies–$49.99
Santa Arrives at Mechanistic Brewery at 6:30 p.m.
– Come and get your picture with Santa in the Sleigh/Buggy
– Bring the Kids–and your camera!
Free Vouchers–for all customers visiting FL CROOKS & CO on Thursday–for a nice Brew of Hot non-alcoholic beverage at Mechanistic Brewery
– Mechanistic will open at 5:00 p.m.
– The voucher is valid on Thursday ONLY.
The “FAMOUS” Chocolate Fountain Returns!
After 3 years, the chocolate Fountain returns to FL CROOKS & CO . Come and enjoy a sweet treat–just to give you a bolt of energy!
Merry Christmas! ~Jim Crooks
