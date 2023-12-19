SPONSORED: Get $150 Off Any Water Heater Installation with Deets Mechanical Inc.
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – For a limited time only, get $150 off any water heater installation with Deets Mechanical Inc.
Call Deets Mechanical for all of your water heater needs.
Benefits of updating your water heater with Deets:
- Same day installation
- Save money
- Water and energy-efficient
- Less hassle
- Endless hot water
Since 2001 Deets has provided unrivaled home services to residents in Northwest Pennsylvania.
Click the link below to schedule your water heater installation with a certified specialist:
For more information please visit Deets Mechanical, Inc. online, https://www.deetsmechanical.com/ on Facebook or give them a call at (814) 676-6665.
Deets Mechanical, Inc. is located at 247 Gilmore Drive, Seneca, PA 16346
Deets Mechanical Inc. is a Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Electrical Contractor, serving Venango, Clarion, Forest, Southern Crawford, and Mercer Counties.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.