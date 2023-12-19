SPONSORED: Get $150 Off Any Water Heater Installation with Deets Mechanical Inc.

 

deets van1SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – For a limited time only, get $150 off any water heater installation with Deets Mechanical Inc.

Call Deets Mechanical for all of your water heater needs.

Benefits of updating your water heater with Deets:

  • Same day installation
  • Save money
  • Water and energy-efficient
  • Less hassle
  • Endless hot water

Since 2001 Deets has provided unrivaled home services to residents in Northwest Pennsylvania.

Click the link below to schedule your water heater installation with a certified specialist:

Request Service

For more information please visit Deets Mechanical, Inc. online, https://www.deetsmechanical.com/ on Facebook or give them a call at (814) 676-6665.

Deets Mechanical, Inc. is located at 247 Gilmore Drive, Seneca, PA 16346

Deets Mechanical Inc. is a Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Electrical Contractor, serving Venango, Clarion, Forest, Southern Crawford, and Mercer Counties.


