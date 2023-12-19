SPONSORED: Melissa & Doug Toy Sale at Heeter Lumber

 

Melissa & Doug Toy Sale at Heeter Lumber

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber in Knox is fully-stocked with a wide variety of Melissa and Doug toys and they are on sale!

Take advantage of 35% off All Melissa & Doug toys at the Knox location.

Discover the power of play with Melissa and Doug toys. Melissa and Doug Toys are the best choice for children’s healthy growth and development. They promote pretend play, problem-solving, developmental play, language and concepts, arts, and physical activity.

Melissa and doug heeter

Heeter Lumber is located at 507 E State Street, Knox, PA 16232, and 402 W Broad St, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For more information about Heeter Lumber, please visit www.heeterlumber.com or visit them on Facebook.

