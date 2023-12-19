Trinity Point Church of God to Host Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
Tuesday, December 19, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) –As the festive season approaches, The Trinity Point Church of God extends a warm invitation to you and your loved ones to join in on a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at Trinity Point Church.
This special evening promises to be filled with warmth and joy as everyone celebrates the true reason for the season.
Join the Trinity Point Church of God at 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve, December 24.
Trinity Point Church of God is located at 180 West Trinity Drive, Clarion, Pa
For more information visit www.trinitypointchurchofgod.org
