 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Trinity Point Church of God to Host Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

candlelight serviceCLARION, Pa. (EYT) –As the festive season approaches, The Trinity Point Church of God extends a warm invitation to you and your loved ones to join in on a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at Trinity Point Church.

This special evening promises to be filled with warmth and joy as everyone celebrates the true reason for the season.

Join the Trinity Point Church of God at 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve, December 24.

Trinity Point Church of God is located at 180 West Trinity Drive, Clarion, Pa

For more information visit www.trinitypointchurchofgod.org

received_323447447253079

received_1798566253939344


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.