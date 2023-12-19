 

State Police Calls: Crash on I-80; Area Man Suspected of DUI

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp state police cruiser 2Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Crash in Clinton Twp.

On Dec. 15, 2023, a single-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 westbound, near Mile Marker 36.9 in Clinton Township, Venango County, according to Franklin-based State Police Trooper Marvin.

Zachary Groger, 20, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee when it swerved off the right lane and collided with a guide rail.

Groger continued driving for about 300 feet along the guide rail before coming to a stop.

He was not injured in the accident and did not require EMS transportation or medical attention.

Area Man Suspected of DUI

An unlicensed driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) in Kittanning Borough, Armstrong County, late on the night of Nov. 16, 2023, according to a release issued on Dec. 18, 2023.

Kittanning-based State Trooper Rice said a 20-year-old Karns City man was operating a 2004 Ford Taurus X in the area of Water Way/Walnut St around 11:00 PM. The driver displayed signs of impairment, leading to his arrest on DUI charges.

Charges have not been filed as of Dec. 18, 2023.

The investigation is ongoing.


