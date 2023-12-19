 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

WEATHER UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory Continues for Clarion County

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

PennDOT Plow Truck 2022CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Clarion County and surrounding areas. ExploreClarion.com Weather Alerts for the Clarion County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2023:

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
340 AM EST Tue Dec 19 2023

FOR COUNTIES:

Mercer-Venango-Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA-

FOR CITIES:

Including the cities of Clarion, Grove City, Brookville, Franklin, Hermitage, Tionesta, Punxsutawney, Sharon, and Oil City
340 AM EST Tue Dec 19 2023

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulation from 2 to 6 inches, with the highest amounts across portions of Mercer and Venango counties.

* WHERE…Forest, Jefferson PA, Mercer, Venango, and Clarion Counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

Weather Alerts, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.