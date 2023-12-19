WEATHER UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory Continues for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Clarion County and surrounding areas. ExploreClarion.com Weather Alerts for the Clarion County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2023:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE



National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA340 AM EST Tue Dec 19 2023

FOR COUNTIES:

Mercer-Venango-Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA-

FOR CITIES:

Including the cities of Clarion, Grove City, Brookville, Franklin, Hermitage, Tionesta, Punxsutawney, Sharon, and Oil City

340 AM EST Tue Dec 19 2023

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulation from 2 to 6 inches, with the highest amounts across portions of Mercer and Venango counties.

* WHERE…Forest, Jefferson PA, Mercer, Venango, and Clarion Counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

