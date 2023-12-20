7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Wednesday, December 20, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. East wind around 6 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42. East wind around 6 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Saturday
A chance of rain between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Christmas Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.