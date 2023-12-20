 

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
Sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. East wind around 6 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42. East wind around 6 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Saturday
A chance of rain between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Christmas Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

