Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Benjamin J. Bish

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-V7jcsud95TG (1)Benjamin J. Bish, 77, of Mayport, died on Monday, December 18, 2023, while at Jefferson Manor.

Born October 8, 1946, in Clarion, he was the son of the late Benjamin B. and Alice Shanafelt Bish.

He was a graduate of Redbank Valley School and a member of Cornerstone Church of God.

On February 10, 2021, in Ringgold, he married Geraldine Smith. She survives.

Prior to his retirement he had been employed as truck driver and mechanic. He was last employed by the Cadillac Museum in Brookville as a mechanic.

He enjoyed tinkering on cars.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Allan “Jess” Bish; his daughter, Darlene “George” Tanti; his sister, Ivy Bish; his three grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents were his two brothers and two sisters.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville was entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Bish.

A “Celebration of Life” will be scheduled for a later date.

Interment will be in Shannondale Union Cemetery, Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Memorial donation may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


