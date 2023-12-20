BREAKING NEWS: Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault of Teen Girl



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An area man who was charged with multiple counts involving the statutory sexual assault of a minor pleaded guilty to seven criminal counts in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas today.

Michael Joseph Poling, of St. Marys, pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography, a second degree felony; five counts of statutory sexual assault, each a first degree felony; and one count of corruption of minors, a third degree felony.

Judge Sara Seidle-Patton accepted Poling’s guilty plea after admonishing that he is facing up to 10 years in prison and up to $65,000 in fines. When asked why he was pleading guilty, he said, “Because I’m guilty.”

Seidle-Patton ordered Poling’s sentencing hearing to be determined after the state’s Sexual Offenders Assessment Board makes their evaluation of the defendant.

Details of the case:

According to the criminal complaint filed against Police, an investigation ensued in January 2023 involving a known 15-year-old female victim and the defendant.

This investigation resulted in the known juvenile victim being found in the care and custody of Poling while being detained after a traffic stop was conducted by members of the Pennsylvania State Police, the complaint states.

Search warrants were executed during this investigation, allowing for the seizure and collection of the content of a cellular telephone belonging to Poling and the known juvenile victim. Extracted evidence included a video containing child pornography of the known juvenile victim and correspondence with the victim by way of Facebook Messenger, according to the complaint.

The correspondence referenced that an intimate relationship was or had occurred between the known juvenile victim and Poling, the complaint notes.

An interview was conducted with the victim where it was confirmed that she sent Poling videos containing explicit content. She also admitted to having sexual intercourse with Poling at various Clarion County and surrounding county locations. This occurred from the time span of June 2022 through January 2023, the complaint indicates.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

