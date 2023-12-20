C-L Teacher, Coach Inducted into Farrell High School Alumni Hall of Fame

FARRELL, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is one of ten alumni who have been inducted into the Farrell High School Alumni Hall of Fame.

David W. Schirmer ’74 has spent over 45 years as an award-winning coach and educator.

He attended Penn State University, graduating in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture education with an emphasis in agriculture engineering and agriculture business.

He began his teaching career at Clarion-Limestone High School in 1978, teaching agriculture mechanics. While at C-L, he coached many sports, including football, track, and cross country. In addition, his FFA students won state championships and moved forward nationally, placing 12th in the United States in welding in Agriculture Mechanics.

Schirmer was an assistant coach in track and field at Clarion University. He had numerous athletes compete at the PSAC championships.

As part of his commitment to lifelong learning, he has taught robotics, biofuel research seminars, and welding workshops for Clarion University and Penn State University. He has written magazine articles and research papers on welding technology and biofuels as alternative energy sources. Notably, he has authored a textbook, “The Shop Safety Manual,” which is a safety training tool worldwide.

He and his wife Linda have been married for 37 years and live in the Limestone area of Clarion County. He has three children and five grandchildren.

The FAHF has inducted 169 alumni. The Hall of Fame was founded in 2005 by the late Ted Pedas, who died in 2021. Jim Raykie is the FAHF executive director. Other board members are executive secretary Judi Pendel, Vincent Cardamon, Dr. James G. Carol Ulan, Serena Nevant, and Debbie Bordell.

