Community Partner

 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chickpea Tortilla Soup

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This vegan tortilla soup recipe is healthy, filling and family-friendly!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium red onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced
1 to 2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped, optional
1/4 teaspoon pepper
8 cups vegetable broth
1 cup red quinoa, rinsed
2 cans (15 ounces each) no-salt-added chickpeas or garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (15 ounces) no-salt-added black beans, rinsed and drained
3 medium tomatoes, chopped
1 cup fresh or frozen corn
1/3 cup minced fresh cilantro
Optional ingredients: Crushed tortilla chips, cubed avocado, lime wedges and additional chopped cilantro

Directions

1. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the red onion, garlic, jalapeno if desired, and pepper; cook and stir until tender, 3-5 minutes. Add broth and quinoa. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, until quinoa is tender, about 10 minutes. Add the chickpeas, beans, tomatoes, corn and cilantro; heat through. If desired, serve with optional ingredients.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

