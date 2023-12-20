Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chickpea Tortilla Soup

This vegan tortilla soup recipe is healthy, filling and family-friendly!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium red onion, chopped



4 garlic cloves, minced1 to 2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped, optional1/4 teaspoon pepper8 cups vegetable broth1 cup red quinoa, rinsed2 cans (15 ounces each) no-salt-added chickpeas or garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained1 can (15 ounces) no-salt-added black beans, rinsed and drained3 medium tomatoes, chopped1 cup fresh or frozen corn1/3 cup minced fresh cilantroOptional ingredients: Crushed tortilla chips, cubed avocado, lime wedges and additional chopped cilantro

Directions

1. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the red onion, garlic, jalapeno if desired, and pepper; cook and stir until tender, 3-5 minutes. Add broth and quinoa. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, until quinoa is tender, about 10 minutes. Add the chickpeas, beans, tomatoes, corn and cilantro; heat through. If desired, serve with optional ingredients.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

