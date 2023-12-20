Debra Lucille Glenn, age 69, of Bel Air, Maryland, formerly of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

She was the beloved wife of Steele H. Glenn; devoted mother of Sarah Elizabeth Arthur and her husband Britt; stepmother of Andrew Steele Glenn and his wife Shelly; dear daughter of the late Eugene C and Virginia I Callihan of Clarion, Pa; cherished sister of the late Barbara Jeanne Miller and her surviving husband Jim, Kathy Eileen Lahr and her husband Bernard, David Eugene Callihan and his wife Cindy; loving grandmother of Emma Clair Arthur, Lilah Grace Arthur, Elizabeth Faith Arthur, Marah Taymens Glenn, Kaylah Timmerman Glenn, Bryce Alexander Glenn; also adored and survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Debra will be held Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Fallston Presbyterian Church, 600 Fallston Road, Fallston, MD 21047, followed by a memorial service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

A luncheon will be held following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Emma’s Memorial Garden

c/o Fallston Presbyterian Church

P.O. Box 54

Fallston, MD 21047

